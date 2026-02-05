The Carousel

The Antisemitism Industrial Complex

Isaac Simpson
Feb 05, 2026

I’m joined by budding Twitter star Ariel Yaari ( The Public Pashkevil) to discuss Bob Kraft’s abhorrent new Super Bowl commercial, the Antisemitism Industrial Complex, and what can be done about such things.

