193. Kaschuta's Betrayal

I’m joined by budding talking head Nicole Kiprilov to discuss Alex Kaschuta’s open betrayal of the online right in the New York Times.

Previously, Kaschuta had been a sort of gateway drug to the dissident right, hosting various major figures on her podcast and cringe-ily spouting meme phrases in ways that she, and many simps, thought was very cute. Of course, it didn’t last. As soon as she realized that she may have to actually live by some of the principles she received attention for flirting with, she quickly ran back to the warm embrace of girl boss feminism. Her recent “you need to work harder to include women” rhetoric, and podcast appearances fretting about tariffs made her the heroine of a NYT piece about the vibe shifting against the dissident right, nevermind that it is of course this very unwillingess to compromise that drew her to us in the first place.

I’d been predicting this disturbing end to the her arc for quite some time.