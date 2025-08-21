The Carousel

The Carousel

Crack Her Barrel

Cracker Barrel Explodes!
Isaac Simpson
Aug 21, 2025
First there was Bud Light, then there was Jaguar, and now there is Cracker Barrel.

Cracker Barrel’s disastrous rebrand led by yet another clueless commissar, CEO Julie Felss Massino, and her three merry agencies has become yet another grievous flashpoint in the descent of mainstream marketing into complete lolcow. Except this time there wasn’t a gay agenda attached. How did this occur, and why? I break it down.

(Here’s one of my pieces on Bud Light from the time):

The Carousel
It Knows We're Here to Kill It
In the span of seven years, our beloved mega corporations have become canvasses for far-left propaganda. Nike went against America, Gillette went against men, the NFL went gay, and Postmates’ launched a “bottoms menu” encouraging customers to heighten anal sex by ordering certain foods. These weren’t one offs. They were broadcasted to the public, seen by kids. Some people threatened boycotts, but normies shrugged it off. Just marketers trying to get attention, nothing to see here…
Read more
2 years ago · 239 likes · 76 comments · Isaac Simpson

