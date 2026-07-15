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Addressing the Allegations

And Alpine Divorce
Isaac Simpson's avatar
Isaac Simpson
Jul 15, 2026

Short stream talking about the fascinating concept of Alpine Divorce and the first ever Austrian homicide trial where an influencer was charged for abandoning his girlfriend on the mountain. Then addressing the mass brigading of MAMA and I that occurred this week on X.

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