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On Spencer Pratt and Christopher Rufo v. Curtis Yarvin

Isaac Simpson's avatar
Isaac Simpson
Jul 17, 2026

On the timeline this week, I was DESTROYED Spencer Pratt and EVISCERATED by Christopher Rufo.

This implicates by response (above) to Spencer Pratt’s recent 9 minute video describing what happened in his election loss (below):

Several people have asked me to address this question, and what I meant by my comments, so I expand in the video above. My position is basically that Spencer is being turned into the character from the Daniel Kaluuya character in the all-time great Black Mirror episode Fifteen Million Merits. He’s a slave who competes in a American Idol type competition, but it so fed up with him oppression that he threatens to slit his throat on stage. His protest is turned into its own media property, in which the regime capitalizes on his simulated and controlled voicing of grievances.

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